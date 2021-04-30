Nerja Art Association Displays in Municipal Hall

THE Nerja Art Association (ANEDA) will display at the Municipal Hall.

The news was announced by Councillor for Culture, Gema Laguna, who said: “The show brings together the works of some 20 artists from Nerja and nearby municipalities in a group display in which the works of the new members of ANEDA will be presented.”

The Nerja Art Association, which was founded in 2008, is a non-profit association of artists, whose goal is to display the artwork of its members and promote interest in art. The association has shown works in Nerja, Torrox, Torre del Mar, Velez Malaga and Frigiliana.

The association currently offers individual shows of its members’ art and offers classes at its headquarters in Calle Granada, 84. The classes and exhibitions are open to the general public.

The new show can be visited until May 15, on Calle Almirante Ferrandiz from 11.30am to 2pm and from 7pm to 9.30pm.

