Malaga Provincial Council Presents the Vuelta a Andalucia

MALAGA Provincial Council has presented the Vuelta a Andalucia, which will take place from May 18.

According to Spanish newspaper Sur, the competition, which will be held from 18 to 22 May, was presented with local cyclist Carmelo Urbano.

The Vuelta Ciclista Andalucia Ruta del Sol will cover 807.6 kilometres and depart in Mijas.

Juan Carlos Maldonado, deputy of Education, Youth and Sport at Malaga Provincial Council, said: “It is one of the great sporting events that Andalusia has. A transversal event that covers tourism, culture, health and employment, as it generates 300 direct jobs and more than 7,000 occupied hotel places.”

He added that the competition would be good for tourism, saying: “Images of Malaga from the ground, but also from the air, thanks to shots taken from the helicopters, will go around the world and will be great tourist promotion for our province.”

The Ruta a Andalucia will start on Tuesday May 18, in La Cala de Mijas, touring the province of Malaga to Zahara de la Sierra in Cadiz, with a total distance of 152.1 kilometres.

Maldonado thanked the organising company, Deporinter, as well as the rest of the municipalities and private institutions.

General director of Deporinter Joaquin Cuevas thanked the support of companies helping the competition: He said: “Without them, and in this complicated situation, this edition could not have taken place.”

The presentation was also attended by the Mayor of Mijas, Josele Gonzalez and the Councillor of Sports in Mijas, Andres Ruiz.

The news comes after Spain announced it would introduce vaccine passports in June in a bid to help tourism.