Lorry Driver Reverses Over A 16-Month-Old Child In Murcia

LORRY Driver Reverses Over A 16-Month-Old Child In Los Dolores, Murcia



The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, attached to the Council of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board, on Thursday evening (April 29) deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), along with patrols of the National and Local Police forces to an incident in the town of Los Dolores, Murcia.

112 received a call at 21.43pm from the National Police, reporting an accident where a lorry had reversed over a child and was in need of urgent medical attention.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



On arrival at the location at Campoy lane, in Los Dolores, the medical services tried to revive the 16-month-old baby boy but he was confirmed dead at the scene.

The mother of the child was of Moroccan nationality, and witnesses say that she had left the door open momentarily, at which time the child had run outside at the same time as the lorry was reversing, and ended up getting run over, as the driver did not see him in the darkness.

One witness told Espejo Público television, “It has been a tragedy, a terrible accident, as we are in Ramadan, the relatives were having dinner with the door open and the child took advantage of the carelessness”.

Due to the language barrier, a translator was located to speak with the child’s mother and family, and a team of Red Cross psychologists attended the scene to attend to the distraught relatives, including the lorry driver, who was also related to the family, as reported by elmira.es.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/