Lionel Messi’s Football Boots Sell For World Record In Auction

In a football match last December, playing for Barcelona against Valladolid, Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi scored his 644th goal, and thus broke the long-standing record of the most goals scored for one club, held by Brazilian legend, Pele.

After his record-breaking achievement, Messi donated his Adidas boots to the National Museum of Art of Catalonia (MNAC), who then agreed with his Barcelona club to put the boots up for auction, to raise money for the “Art and Health” initiative, a program that the museum runs in collaboration with the Catalan Health Institute, and the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital.

Lionel Messi’s football boots were personally signed, and also got his partner to sign them, “Antonella Roccuzzo”, as well as the names of their three children, “Thiago, Mateo and Ciro”.

This iconic pair of football boots went for auction online today, Friday 30, with Christie’s of London, and sold for an incredible £125,000 (€143,580), beating the previous record set by the sale of Paul Pogba‘s boots worn by the Frenchman in the 2018 World Cup final in Russia, which sold for £32,000 (€37,000).

The money goes towards projects in the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital, including helping the physical and emotional health of children, and Messi said in a statement that it was fantastic to “give something back to all children who fight for their health”,

Zita Gibson, from Christie’s, who is used to dealing with objects of great value, told Efe that it is unusual “to coincide with a pair of boots of such importance that belong to a player who is still a hero and who continues to deliver”, as reported by 20minutos.es.

#AuctionUpdate £125,000 in support of the Health Project of the Vall Hebron University Hospital in Barcelona gained through the sale of Lionel Messi's 644 goal record breaking adidas boots – setting a new world auction record. pic.twitter.com/pgajU4zeKJ — Christie's (@ChristiesInc) April 30, 2021



