Expats Speak of Concerns After Brits Told to Book Holidays Before Spain Placed on Green List

EXPATS in Spain are speaking of concerns after Britons are being told to book holidays before the UK’s green list of countries has been published.

According to the Sun newspaper, one tour operator said it was telling travellers to book early to keep prices affordable, saying: “I’ve sent clients quotes and they’ve asked if they should wait until the government announcement before committing.

“I tell them I’m happy to recost after the list is published, but the price will be higher.”

However, expats have said they are concerned that the move could see family and friends losing money if they book holidays to Spain and it is then not placed on the UK government’s green list of countries not requiring quarantine to travel to.

Travellers to green list countries will still have to take PCR tests to go abroad, however.

The UK government is due to announce which countries Britons can travel to from May 17 without having to quarantine when returning to the country, however officials are warning that prices are likely to rise once the list is published.

One expat said: “If no one believes that Boris paid for his flat to be redecorated how can we trust him to include Spain as green. He’ll do whatever he feels like and changes his mind as often as his women.”

Several airlines are offering refunds if customers have to cancel holidays however, with Jet2’s Holiday Refund Guarantee offering a refund to customers if the company has to cancel a holiday.