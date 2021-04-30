Don’t miss Botifarra in La Vila

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Don't miss Botifarra in La Vila
PEP GIMENO: Has compiled and conserved the region’s traditional music Photo credit: Pacopac

VILLAJOYOSA’s May cultural programme begins on Saturday, May 15 with Pep Gimeno “Botifarra.”

The concert in the Barbera dels Aragones auditorium at 7pm brings an opportunity to hear  the well-known Xativa singer who has compiled and conserved the Valencia region’s traditional music, Canto de Estilo.

“Invitations are available at the Teatre Auditori box office on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 5pm and 8pm or from 10m until 1.30pm on Tuesday and Thursday. They can also be acquired an hour before the performance,” the town hall’s Culture department announced.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel.  Please help us urge the UK government to cap the costs here

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here