Don’t miss Botifarra in La Vila

VILLAJOYOSA’s May cultural programme begins on Saturday, May 15 with Pep Gimeno “Botifarra.”

The concert in the Barbera dels Aragones auditorium at 7pm brings an opportunity to hear the well-known Xativa singer who has compiled and conserved the Valencia region’s traditional music, Canto de Estilo.

“Invitations are available at the Teatre Auditori box office on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 5pm and 8pm or from 10m until 1.30pm on Tuesday and Thursday. They can also be acquired an hour before the performance,” the town hall’s Culture department announced.

