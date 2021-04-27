Two And A Half Million Andalucíans Have Now Received Their First Jab.

The Junta de Andalucía has administered a total of 2,535,435 doses so far of the vaccine in the region -adding another14,368 more over the last 24 hours, and representing 99.40% of the total number of doses received.

To be completely accurate, exactly 697,118 people, 8.21% of the population, have already received the complete vaccine with the two doses, while 1,141,199 have received their first jab.

By provinces, as indicated by the Ministry of Health and Families in it’s daily report on the incidence of the disease, Seville has administered a total of 568,120 doses and 159,122 have already completed the vaccine course of two doses, while in Malaga the total number vaccinated comes to 454,489- the total number of people inoculated with both doses is now 120,610.

In the province of Cádiz, 354,804 vaccines have already been administered and people who have had the two doses add up to 92,502; in Granada, there have been 302,215 administered, 85,452 people have had both jabs; and in Córdoba, 280,888 have been vaccinated with 82,362 people completing the complete schedule of the vaccine.

Finally, the total of doses administered in Jaén amounts to 219,888, with 64,411 people with both doses; in Almería, 197,389 and 50,951 have completed the two doses; and in Huelva, the vaccines are 157,642 and 41,708 people already have had both doses.

Coronavirus Infections Continue To Decline Across Andalucía For The Seventh Day In A Row

Andalucía registered 1,785 cases of coronaviruson Monday, April 26, which are lower than those of Saturday (the data is not updated on Sunday) and of last Monday. This is according to data supplied by the Spanish Ministry of Health and Families.

