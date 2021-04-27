STORM LOLA Devastates Costa Del Sol Beaches with strong winds and high waves



Storm Lola brought strong winds, heavy rain, high waves, and destruction, to the beaches of the Costa del Sol over the weekend, and meteorologists have forecast the storm will bring even more inclement weather to the area over the next few days.

Beaches in Torremolinos, Benalmádena, and Málaga capital were hammered by the storm, with many suffering extreme damage, with beach bars, or chiringuitos, also being destroyed in some parts of the coast.

The mayor of Benalmádena, Victor Navas called the damage in his town “substantial”, calling on the central government, and the Junta de Andalucía in particular, to come up with a solution to this continuous trauma caused every time there is a bad storm, as he said, “The need to build barriers to protect our beaches is vital. We need solutions now – we can’t wait any longer”.

One such beachfront business that suffered n Benalmádena was the Los Cangrejos chiringuito, which had only just reopened its doors last weekend, after closing last September, and now, sadly, Storm Lola has washed away most of the premises.

Andrés García, the owner of the beach bar, commented, “It has been years since we suffered such great damage. The storm has eaten away two metres of sand, and it has taken away part of the bar and toilets, in addition to the walkways and the awnings”, estimating that it will take him around two weeks to clean up and repair the damage that has been wrought, as reported by surinenglish.com.

