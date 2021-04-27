Soup kitchens in Axarquia benefit after police find drugs hidden in lorry.

The National Police has delivered a shipment of perishable food to charities in Axarquia after seizing 70 kilos of marijuana in a lorry carrying 10 pallets of potatoes and 12 pallets of onions.

The lorry was stopped by Velez-Malaga officers in Algarrobo after it made a dangerous and ‘last minute’ manoeuvre at exit 277 of the A-7 towards Malaga, and on inspection found the marijuana already vacuum-packed.

The 37-year-old man Moroccan driver was arrested for his alleged involvement in a crime against public health on April 23.

The perishable goods the driver was transporting were delivered to soup kitchens and other charitable groups, with the authorisation of the judicial authority.

The matter is now in the hands of the Examining Magistrate’s Court of Torrox.

