Sleep Deprived Ghislaine Maxwell Needs Bail To Fight Her Case Says Lawyer.

Ghislaine Maxwell deserves bail because her “horrific” jail conditions make it impossible to prepare for trial on charges she procured teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, her lawyer told a U.S. appeals court on Monday, April 26.

Lawyer David Markus said it’s totally unfair to force Maxwell to review millions of pages of materials from behind bars, with guards waking her with flashlights every 15 minutes on a misplaced concern she might, as in the case of Jefferey Epstein, commit suicide.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“We just want a fair opportunity, a fair chance, so she can get ready for the trial of her life,” Markus told a panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan. “It’s impossible to prepare for trial when you’re getting no sleep.”

Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to helping Epstein recruit and groom three girls for sex from 1994 to 1997, and sex trafficking for grooming and paying a fourth girl for nude massages and sex acts with the financier from 2001 to 2004.

Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell are also accusing guards at the federal detention center of improperly confiscating and reviewing her legal documents after she met with her legal team at the facility over the weekend, according to a letter Monday to the federal judge overseeing Maxwell’s criminal case.

“Ms. Maxwell observed three guards going through the [folder], reading papers and pages of the notebook, dividing papers into two stacks, and leaving the room with the papers,” wrote Bobbi C. Sternheim, one of Maxwell’s criminal lawyers, in the letter to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan.

Maxwell’s lawyers said guards then “intimidated Ms. Maxwell” by standing “knee to knee” over her as she used the bathroom and threatening her with a disciplinary infraction, the letter states.

Source: abc news