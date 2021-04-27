Rincon de la Victoria launches plan to revive local economy.

THE town council has launched ‘Reactive Plan 2021’ which aims to meet the needs of the most vulnerable people, reactivate the economy with new investments, provide aid to self-employed and SMEs, and create direct and indirect employment in the municipality.

“This plan, which is the continuity of one that was launched in May last year motivated by the pandemic, will have €3.5 million of EDUSI Funds that will go towards investments,” said the local authority.

There will be €1.8 million for investments funded by the Provincial Council, and €750,000 from the Covid Contingency Fund.

“All of this is included in the 2021 municipal budget of €45.8 million,” added the council.

Mayor Francisco Salado (PP), said that “through this Reactive Plan we invest in improving our municipality with new works, we directly help self-employed and SMEs, and increase aid to the most vulnerable people.”

He highlighted the “lively” and “open” nature of the new plan and stressed it “commits to continue to respond to the needs of families, businesses and groups in Rincon de la Victoria to address the crisis brought about by coronavirus”.

“It is the result of the consensus and the great work carried out by all political forces to create a plan that seeks the economic and social revitalisation of the municipality”.

Deputy mayor and councillor for social welfare, Elena Aguilar (Cs), went on to say the plan “supports families in social emergency, while VOX spokesman, José Antonio Rodríguez, added: “With respect to the previous one, this plan increases and indicates what help is available to families…provides direct aid and eliminates fees for traders and hoteliers”.

Podemos councillor Rosa María Ramada, believes the plan “covers all fields, especially for the care of families, commercial activity, tourism and other sectors, leaving behind ideological debates”.

And IU councillor Rocio Calderon, said the updated document “protects families with appropriate measures for Rincon de la Victoria to move forward”.