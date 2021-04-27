Prince Andrew Sets Up Business With Former Private Banker Accused Of Sexual Harassment.

The Duke of York, Prince Andrew, entered into a business relationship last year with a former private banker who was once at the centre of sexual harassment allegations, it emerged on Monday night, April 26.

The Duke set up a company, Lincelles, with Harry Keogh last year, according to Companies House records. Mr. Keogh resigned from Coutts in March 2018 following allegations from female colleagues that he made unwanted physical contact and lewd comments.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The new company is understood to be a vehicle for the Duke’s family investments, The Times reported. Although the company is listed as being incorporated on June 26, 2020, it has been structured as an unlimited company, meaning it is not required to file accounts and can avoid disclosing profits or income.

It is understood that the Duke controls 75 percent of the business through the Urramoor Trust and Mr. Keogh, below, is listed as a fellow controller. The Wall Street Journal reported in 2018 that Mr Keogh was the subject of an internal investigation in 2015 over inappropriate behaviour.

A source close to Prince Andrew told The Times on Monday night that Mr Keogh was a “friend and adviser to the Duke” and his “private banker for some 20 years”. It was previously reported that Mr Keogh had sued Coutts for unfair dismissal.

The former banker has claimed that he had signed a non-disclosure agreement with the bank meaning he was unable to comment on the allegations, The Times said. There is no suggestion these companies were illicit in any way.

Prince Philps Funeral

No one wanted Prince Andrew to “flex” his military honours at Prince Philip’s funeral, according to a royal expert. It had been reported that the Duke of York wanted to wear an Admiral uniform to his father’s ceremony despite having stepped back from public life “for the foreseeable future”.

Security scare at the Royal Lodge

A 44-year-old Spanish woman sparked a major security scare when she was found wandering around Prince Andrew’s official residence after being mistakenly let in by ‘bungling guards at the gate’ last week.

Security officers were even daft enough to pay for the intruder’s cab fare after she turned up at Royal Lodge, in Windsor Great Park, where she claimed to have a lunch appointment with the Duke of York- they apparently never asked for proof of the ‘Cita’- appointment.

Source: The Times