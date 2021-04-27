Nerja Political Chief Resigns

THE chief of a political party in Nerja has resigned.

Jose Miguel Ortuño, chief of the PSOE political party in Nerja, has resigned.

According to Spanish newspaper Sur, Ortuño resigned “for work reasons” after becoming chief of Nerja’s PSOE party in 2019.

The president of the Las Protegidas residents’ association says he will continue to be a socialist supporter and work with the party “at a local, Andalucian and national level.”

Until six months ago, he was also the general secretary of the Socialist Youth of Nerja, a position he left, “having exceeded the maximum age allowed in the statutes, which is 31.”

The news comes after Nerja council committed to helping young people with new training programmes of the Andalucian Youth Institute.

Daniel Rivas, Councillor for Youth, held a meeting at the Youth Information Centre with the Programme Advisor of the Andalusian Institute of Youth in Malaga, Esperanza Barrios, to promote collaborated actions to improve the opportunities of young Nerjeños and Mareños.

They were also accompanied in the meeting by the municipal facilitator, Maria Estela Garcia, and the IAJ advisor, Antonia Palomo.

Rivas has passed on the work carried out by the Youth Council to Esperanza Barrios, such as activities, training courses, workshops and educational talks that have been carried out over the recent months, as well as the upcoming projects this year.

Both the councillor and the IAJ program advisor also highlighted the importance of promoting volunteering through youth correspondents with the help of local educational centres.

Barrios also talked about the upcoming requests for grants from the IAJ to carry out actions in the field of youth, associations and entrepreneurship. The councillor has pointed out the need to have the support of supra-municipal administrations, which will allow more training actions for young people in Nerja in Malaga.