Mijas Hash House Harriers.

Charity Run>walk.

Saturday May 15th 2021.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



To celebrate the Mijas Hash House Harriers 32nd Anniversary we are arranging a Charity Hash Run-walk from the Finca La Mota to Enterrios.

The trail (approx. 32Kl ) will take you along some fantastic rural trails through the beautiful Mijas mountains, with stunning views down to the coast.

We are working with “Positively Pink” and the “Positively Blue” charities to raise awareness and funds for these two very worthy causes. If you would like to register for this epic event or find more information or how to donate money please go to our web page, all the details are there, also check out our Face book page or call Stephanie on 600 805 907.

www.mijash3.com

Thank you for your support.