MARBELLA Town Hall To Recover The Land At El Pinillo to build a car park and ‘sand sports’ area



Ángeles Muñoz, the mayor of Marbella announced today, Monday, that the town hall has started proceedings to regain control of the plot of land that lies to the east of the town, in El Pinillo, to be included in the “municipal land heritage”, where they intend to build a public car park, along with an area dedicated to ‘sand sports’, such as volleyball or beach football”.

During a telematic meeting with the Local Government Board, approval was given for the plan to go ahead with the administrative concession on the three parcels that make up this land.

Ms Muñoz said, “Today we begin the procedures to recover the concession and transfer the procedure to the Advisory Council of Andalucía, as an absolutely unavoidable step for that land to become municipal patrimony again”, adding that the town hall intends to pass this land back to the public again.

The plot of land in question is located just outside Marbella town, and consists of land registered to “three linked farms” that in total cover an area of 43,918m², with the mayor pointing out that the GIL administration had awarded the concession for the recovery of this land back in 2001, but the project never went ahead at the time, and that the Consistory is not considering obtaining “a new concession”.

A public park will be created in the southern part of the plot, where the sand dunes are, for the public to enjoy strolling through the dunes and the greenery for relaxation, with the area for sand sports adjoining it, and then the car park will be built in the northern section of the plot so that people can park their cars and go and enjoy the coastline, as reported by malagahoy.es

