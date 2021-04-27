Manacor Hospital to be upgraded to meet the needs of the 21st Century

By
John Smith
-
0
The exterior of the current hospital
The exterior of the current hospital Credit: Balearic Government

APPROVAL has been granted for a combination of internal upgrades and addition of new buildings at the Manacor Hospital with a budget of €76.2 million.

Opened in 1997 when the estimated population of the 15 municipalities within its catchment area was 108,000, it now tries to cater for the needs of 152,000 residents, an increase of 40 per cent in an aging building.

The hospital is going to have to continue to offer health services despite the work and therefore renovations and constructions will be undertaken on a phased basis over a 48-month time scale starting this October.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The plan is to build new wards and other areas first so that those in the original building can be moved just once to make the transition more efficient.

There will be a new building located in front of the current building, which will consist of two parking basements, ground floor and three floors, where the ambulatory services are located.

A second building, which will mostly contain new plant which will provide sustainable energy and be capable of supplying all of the needs of the expanded hospital.


Finally, the existing building will be upgraded internally in order to allow Manacor hospital to offer a first-class service to those in need of medical assistance and treatment.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here