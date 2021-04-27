Manacor Hospital to be upgraded to meet the needs of the 21st Century

APPROVAL has been granted for a combination of internal upgrades and addition of new buildings at the Manacor Hospital with a budget of €76.2 million.

Opened in 1997 when the estimated population of the 15 municipalities within its catchment area was 108,000, it now tries to cater for the needs of 152,000 residents, an increase of 40 per cent in an aging building.

The hospital is going to have to continue to offer health services despite the work and therefore renovations and constructions will be undertaken on a phased basis over a 48-month time scale starting this October.

The plan is to build new wards and other areas first so that those in the original building can be moved just once to make the transition more efficient.

There will be a new building located in front of the current building, which will consist of two parking basements, ground floor and three floors, where the ambulatory services are located.

A second building, which will mostly contain new plant which will provide sustainable energy and be capable of supplying all of the needs of the expanded hospital.

Finally, the existing building will be upgraded internally in order to allow Manacor hospital to offer a first-class service to those in need of medical assistance and treatment.