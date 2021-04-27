Man Who ‘Set Fire to Mother’s Flat in Malaga Faces 12 Years in Prison

A COURT in Malaga is hearing the case of a man accused of setting fire to his mother’s flat with prosecutors asking for 12 years in prison for the suspect.

According to Spanish newspaper Sur, the incident took place after the suspect had argued with his mother, before he then started a fire.

Prosecutors say the man argued with his mother at her flat in Malaga before he lit two fires outside the building, which created smoke which affected several apartments.

Several families were also in the building, with one injuring his toe in his rush to leave the building during the fire.

The fire did not spread following the intervention of members of the Royal Fire Brigade, however damage to the building and several flats cost around €4,548.

The Office of the Public Prosecutor said that the defendant is responsible for a crime of fire with danger for the life or the physical integrity of the people, and is asking the court in Malaga to sentence the man to 12 years in prison as well as paying the injured neighbour €1,500.

The lawyer representing the defendant, Jose Miguel del Cisne Cañizares, is asking for him to be acquitted. He maintains that his client, after arguing with his mother, went to pick up his car.

He says it was when he returned that he saw that someone had set it on fire. The lawyer insists that there is no evidence to point to him as the perpetrator of the fire and recalls that it was his client who sounded the alarm and alerted firefighters.