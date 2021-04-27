Man Left Injured After Being Bitten on Penis in Elche Fight

A man has been left injured after he was bitten on the penis during a fight in Elche, Alicante.

THE man was left needing medical attention for the injury after he was bitten on the penis in the fight in Elche.

According to Spanish newspaper Sur, police have arrested a man accused of biting the victim’s penis following a fight in Elche.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly biting the 24-year-old, causing serious injuries to his penis, after the victim reportedly claimed the suspect had complimented his girlfriend.

The arrest came after the injured man filed a complaint at the police station in which he stated that the perpetrator, who was an acquaintance of his and who was reportedly drunk, bit him in the penis in the street during a discussion.

The events took place on April 14, when a couple was walking through the Ilicitano neighborhood of ‘La Puñal’ and an acquaintance began to compliment the woman. It was then that, after reprimanding the victim for his attitude, the acquaintance bit him on the penis, leaving him needing three stitches, according to police sources.

Despite the fact that the alleged perpetrator fled the scene, the police managed to arrest him on April 21. The man has already gone to court and is charged with a crime of injury.

Officers from the National Police arrested the 28-year-old man in Elche.

The news comes after two men have been found guilty at a trial into the death of a young man who was beaten to death during a fight in Malaga.