Key Measures To Avoid Another Covid Wave

KEY measures to follow to avoid another wave of Covid-19.

With the end of the state of alarm on May 9, now more than ever it is important to be clear about the basic key measures to follow to avoid another wave of Covid-19.

One of the most important factors we do know about the virus is its transmission through air particles emitted by people when they speak, cough or breathe. These tiny droplets of saliva can remain in the air for hours and travel several meters. You are 20 times more likely to be infected indoors than outdoors.

We have also come to find that surface transmission of the virus is of less relevance than first thought.

However, there are a series of essential steps and recommendations that everyone should follow in order to minimise the risks of contagion until immunity is achieved in at least 70 per cent of the population.

The most important measure is the use of masks, which should be worn in both open and closed spaces, regardless of social distancing. Among the most recommended masks are the FFP2 and FFP3, which protect in both directions and filter particles and liquid aerosols in the environment, preventing them from being inhaled by the user.

All public and private places must and should have adequate ventilation. The World Health Organization (WHO) has made a series of recommendations to improve air renewal in closed spaces, such as “opening the windows” or “increasing the percentage of outdoor air used” in, amongst others.

It is advised to not meet with large groups, and meetings are currently limited to six people in the majority of communities.

As well as this, people should be maintaining a safe distance of between 1.5 and 2 meters, whether indoors or outdoors. This is another measure that is highly recommended by health authorities.

Finally, although hand hygiene is not as important as first thought, soap and water or hydroalcoholic gel is still highly recommended.

Source: 20 Minutos