Guardia Civil Prevents A Family Of Ducks Getting Run Over

By
Chris King
-
0
Guardia Civil Prevents A Family Of Ducks Getting Run Over
Guardia Civil Prevents A Family Of Ducks Getting Run Over. image: guardia civil

Guardia Civil Traffic Patrol Prevents A Family Of Ducks Getting Run Over

The Guardia Civil carries out its day-to-day activity of upholding law and order in Spain, and have to be prepared to deal with any number of different situations, but today, Monday 26, a patrol of the Guardia Civil in Recajo, in the municipality of Rioja, had to deal with an unusual family situation – that of a family of ducks crossing the N-232 road.

In a press release, the force told how a traffic patrol from the Benemérita stopped their vehicle and the officers proceeded to cut the traffic in both directions, at Km399, about 10 kilometers from Logroño, to very humanely prevent a family of ducks from being run over, allowing them to cross the N-232 road safely, as you can see in the video below.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Once the family had crossed safely, the officers allowed traffic to flow again, with a spokesman for the force saying, “Sometimes our work makes us experience unusual situations”, as reported by 20minutos.es.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here