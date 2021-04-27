Guardia Civil Prevents A Family Of Ducks Getting Run Over

Guardia Civil Traffic Patrol Prevents A Family Of Ducks Getting Run Over



The Guardia Civil carries out its day-to-day activity of upholding law and order in Spain, and have to be prepared to deal with any number of different situations, but today, Monday 26, a patrol of the Guardia Civil in Recajo, in the municipality of Rioja, had to deal with an unusual family situation – that of a family of ducks crossing the N-232 road.

In a press release, the force told how a traffic patrol from the Benemérita stopped their vehicle and the officers proceeded to cut the traffic in both directions, at Km399, about 10 kilometers from Logroño, to very humanely prevent a family of ducks from being run over, allowing them to cross the N-232 road safely, as you can see in the video below.

Once the family had crossed safely, the officers allowed traffic to flow again, with a spokesman for the force saying, “Sometimes our work makes us experience unusual situations”, as reported by 20minutos.es.

