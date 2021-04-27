European Startups Leading the App Market

Introduction

Silicon Valley often overshadows the growth and endless future possibilities of the European startup scene. In fact, European startups are leading the charge when in the app market right now. In a span of few years, the continent has managed to gain high ground on more than 50 game-changing startups.

European Startups at the Forefront and Leading the Charge

It is natural to think about the secret behind the billion-dollar valuations of various European startups. Well, the answer can come across as simple and complicated at the same time. The truth is that European startups prioritize data and make strategic moves based on accumulated big data.

For instance, an analysis report explains and affirms how France’s tech ecosystem is growing at a faster pace. Now, in order to scale up operations, modern European startups navigate marketing challenges and operational costs through data.

As of now, there are many exciting European startups that stand out in the app market.

• Skoove

One of the most progressive, intuitive, and growth-oriented startups in the spotlight is Skoove. The piano learning app has managed to mark its presence in the market. Skoove offers beginner piano lessons online for beginners and advanced learners.

But that is just the tip of the iceberg. Part of the reason users from across the world love the app is its navigational approach and insightful resources like hand movement techniques, selection of songs, and much more.

With Skoove, you don’t have to hire an expensive in-person instructor to learn or improve your piano skills. The AI-based app is a self-sufficient and automated learning app that helps learners push their creative boundaries.

• Grover

Grover is a Germany-based startup that helps gadget enthusiasts to rent rather than purchase tech devices. In fact, it has become one of the most sustainable solutions in Europe to rent tech devices. The idea of the startup boils down to the circular economy model.

Currently, Grover is ready to offer its services in the Netherlands. Grover’s subscription makes it easier for average people to rent a product portfolio from more than 1300 tech brands. Once the rental period expires, customers just need to return the tech product and then exchange another product. It is a mobius cycle that eliminates culturalinfluence and improves the circulation of products.

• Asana Fit

Over the years, there have been many productivity apps, and Asana may just be the best one. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the virtual fitness app market is growing in Europe and the rest of the world.

Although Asana Fit has been around for more than five years, it offers a more engaging and intuitive user-experience now. Whether it’s design, user-experience, or graphics, the app continues to evolve. Consumers also love to use the app to improve their sleep cycle, fitness, and meditation.

• Plum

In the realm of money management apps, Plum, a London-based new startup, has managed to break new boundaries. In fact, the startup has raised a whopping €8.7 million investment for further expansion of the money-saving app across Europe.

Just like the best and most advanced modern startup apps, Plum uses AI technology to resolve money management issues. In fact, the integrated automation and AI assistance make it easier for people to save and manage money.

It is no wonder that during the COVID-19 crisis, the app has had a significant increase in its usage and fame. It allows people to find more effective money management and saving solutions right at home.

• Growth Tribe

The Amsterdam-based tech startup managed to raise funds of more than €3 million to reshape and structure future adult learning. The focus of attention for the startup app is to improve and fill the digital talent gap throughout the world.

The startup caters to the needs of adult learners and convinces organizations to become more flexible on digit re-skilling.Essentially, Growth Tribe is a startup platform that provides intuitive and personalized brief learning experiences through professional coaching.

As a result, it helps adult users develop resourceful skills in the field of UX design, development, marketing, artificial intelligence. In less than five years, the startup has helped more than 15,000 people and firms to learn modern digital skills.

• Too Good to Go

Scandinavian countries are famous for their proactive and progressive approach towards climate change. And one Copenhagen startup, Too Good to Go, is leading the app market against food waste. The app informs, guides, and offers transformative solutions to take control of food products.

The app has been around for five years and now shops, restaurants, and customers use the app to avail discounts on food items. In short, it connects restaurants, customers, and retail shops with surplus food with people suffering from hunger and poverty.

In the quest to continue the fight against food waste, the startup tech has managed to partner up with more than 1500 brands. The app has become an efficient way for people and businesses to do their part and reduce food waste.

• Meditopia

This Istanbul and Berlin-based startup is helping millions of users to meditate and reduce stress each day. One of the unique aspects of the app is its personalized approach to offer mental health solutions in different languages to different European regions.

In the European startup landscape, it wasn’t much of a surprise that Meditopia managed to garner around €13.1 investment funds. After all, it is the most downloaded and used non-English wellness app. In 2021, the app continues to maintain a high rate of downloads.

It offers 3,000 different content pieces in 10 separate languages. The app is personalized for a specific region and allows team members to collaborate with experts. In hindsight, it offers users comprehensive and on-point mental health support on natural disasters or other events.

Conclusion

The current trajectory of growth indicates that 2021 might bring even more investment opportunities to European startups. Besides, Europeans are more conscious to form healthy habits and use apps that can improve their lives altogether.

Whether it’s fitness, inspirational, meditation, health, music learning, or finance, the new wave of ML and AI-based apps can change the course of the future. 2020 was a tumultuous and long year for businesses of all sizes, and now it is time to get back on track.

It’s the progressive approach of the European startup apps that makes all the difference. In retrospect, you can expect the online education, training, and communication from these modern apps to become more sophisticated and productive in the coming years.