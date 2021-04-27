Consell de Mallorca president joined Can Picafort Tourism Advisory Council meeting

President Cladera visited Can Picafort
President Cladera visited Can Picafort Credit: Consell de Mallorca

The president of the Consell de Mallorca, Catalina Cladera, and the minister of Tourism and Sports, Andreu Serra, visited Can Picafort to meet with the mayor of Santa Margalida, Joan Monjo.

Referring to Can Picafort is one of the main tourist areas of Mallorca and taking advantage of the meeting of the Tourism Advisory Council of the Municipality, Catalina Cladera said “we want to assist the tourism as well as put into place economic aid that may be needed.”

“We have the example of this Easter, in which we have shown that we are ready and we are a safe destination. We focus our efforts on the summer, by keeping the incidence of the virus low so that we can have a season that is as stable as possible” she added.

This was one of a number of planned visits to different municipalities that the president and her team will be undertaking to discover how best the tourist industry on Mallorca can be revitalised.

In addition to the package of €26 million in direct reactivation aid managed by the Consell de Mallorca, of which €22 million has already been paid, the president highlighted the unprecedented effort of the institutions in Mallorca, to help the recovery.


