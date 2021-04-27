BENIDORM Dream Ends In Food Bank Handouts For Brit Family thanks to coronavirus



Lindsey Evers, a 45-year-old mother of three, originally from Halifax, West Yorkshire, and her partner, chef Peter Chadwick, have seen their dream life in the popular Spanish tourist destination of Benidorm shattered by the pandemic, as they find themselves surviving on handouts from a local British-run food bank, with just €20 (£17) in her pocket, and facing eviction from their two-bed flat in four weeks’ time for rent arrears.

Without the funds to fly home to Britain, Lindsey, who moved to Benidorm 10 years ago, told The Sun, “We’re relying on charity and goodwill to put food on the table for us and the children. We’ve been legal residents here for years, worked hard, and paid our taxes. Now we’re one step away from living on the streets. Coronavirus has been an absolute disaster for us and a lot of other Brits who moved to Benidorm and had made a good life for themselves here”.

Karen Maling Cowles, the president of Benidorm’s British Businesses Association, which is running the food bank, revealed, “I never thought I would see so much sadness and so many people struggling. We’re talking about families who have always worked and are hard workers. Benidorm’s just not the same at the moment. What you see everywhere are ‘For Rent’ and ‘For Sale’ signs. The Little England area is completely dead”.

Karen continued, “We knew during the first lockdown in March last year that a lot of Brits here would suffer as many live hand-to-mouth and were waiting for their seasonal contracts to start because we were coming out of winter. The food bank was created around that time with donations of money and goods, and it very quickly spiralled into helping more than 100 mostly British families”.

She added, “We’re currently feeding about 26 families, 24 of whom are British. This is something that never happened before coronavirus. We provide them with everything they need, from meat and washing powder through to soap, shampoo, nappies and tea bags. Without that weekly shop, these families wouldn’t survive. The British community has been fantastic in supporting those in need here”. A GoFundMe page has been set up to try and raise the funds for Lindsey and her family to fly home, so far raising £426 of the £1,739 target.

Lindsey added, "The children couldn't believe it when we told them we were going to have to move back to the UK. They were born there but they're more Spanish than British and all their friends are here. Our youngest daughter only knows what going to school is like in Spain. There have been a lot of tears", as reported by thesun.co.uk.