Balearic Islands can expect continued restrictions once State of Alarm ends

Balearic Minister for Tourism and Labour, Iago Negueruela recorded one of his regular addresses to Balearic residents on Monday April 26 concerning plans following the end of the State of Alarm.

ALTHOUGH no final decision has been made, he made it clear that because the State of Alarm is unlikely to be renewed on May 9, this doesn’t mean that the pandemic is over and indeed, Mallorca continues to have more new cases of infection than any of the other islands.

He confirmed that the government is now taking legal advice as to the actions that can be taken to try to combat another spike in the pandemic and indicated that the Balearic Government had introduced restrictions on movement prior to the second State of Alarm.

Whilst not specifically confirming that a curfew would be introduced, Minister Negueruela, speaking to members of the press following his public statements, made it clear that this could be an option to consider as it appeared to help keep the disease under some form of control.

He added that the health committee will be responsible for deciding what measures would need to be implemented at the airports and ports, especially as the number of visiting tourists will increase during the summer months.