Axarquia town counting the cost of storm damage across its beaches.

BEACHES in Torre del Mar, Chilches, Valle-Niza and La Caleta de Velez have taken the brunt of storms at the weekend forcing closures in some parts while sand is restored.

Deputy Mayor of Torre del Mar and Beaches Councillor, Jesús Pérez Atencia, has visited the beach of El Mortero in Torre del Mar, one of the most affected by the high waves.

The damage in “this area of ​​Torre del Mar has been substantial, so the dog beach will be closed temporarily, said Atencia.

He added: “Particularly affected has been the area between the mouth of the Velez river and the La Laguna lane, where the waves have hit hard and have left the road surface in very poor condition, which will be closed until that it be repaired,” reports Infoaxarquia.

“We have to start requesting permits to carry out procedures in order to recover this road as soon as possible. The sea has moved sand from under the road itself, and has moved the holding stones and left the lower area of ​​it practically hollow.”

The surge of water has also removed sand at the beaches of Torre del Mar, Chilches, Valle-Niza and La Caleta de Velez and the Department of Beaches is carrying out “a total damage assessment”.

Atencia said he has spent the weekend in contact with coast authorities to “coordinate as soon as possible the necessary arrangements on our coastline to return to normality as soon as possible”.

Meanwhile, workers are to start the remodelling of the entrance to Torre del Mar from the A-7 motorway, into the A-356-R road.

Atencia said of the project: “It is a matter of some undertaking after lengthy proceedings with the road network, which finally gave the go-ahead to complete this work.”

The renovation works will allow for a “renewed and improved image” of this entrance to Torre del Mar from the motorway.