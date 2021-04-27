68% of People in Andalucia in Favour of Vaccine Passports

A Report by the Fundacion Centro de Estudios Andaluces (CENTRA) has found that 68 per cent of people in Andalucia are in favour of vaccine passports.

According to Spanish newspaper Sur, 60.9 per cent of those in Andalucia also think Spain is vaccinating slower than other countries.

The study found that 68 per cent of people in Andalucia want vaccine passports, while 56.6 per cent are in favour of extending the State of Alarm, and 64.8 per cent hold Spain’s central government responsible vaccinating slowly.

It also found that 64.7 per cent of the participants in the study said the Junta de Andalucia’s handling of the vaccinations was good, while, 50.8 per cent are in favour of Andalucia buying its own vaccines. A further 38.4 per cent said they do not think all the doses that Spain is receiving are reaching the region.

The news comes after Spain’s government announced that visitors with vaccination passports will not need tests or have to quarantine.

The general secretary of Digital Health, Information and Innovation Alfredo Gonzalez, confirmed on Thursday, April 15 that travellers from Europe to Spain that hold valid vaccination passports will not need a test or to enter into a period of quarantine on arrival.

Speaking at a National Health System meeting, the secretary said that the certificate, will be rolled out in Spain in June and will open up the country to “more people in a safer manner.”

He said: “This certificate is not a passport, it’s not a travel document, and it’s not a requirement for travel.”

Mr Gonzalez said the free certificate will allow officials to check if a person has received the vaccine.