Where do you eat when you are a multi-Michelin star chef?

WHEN you have the culinary world at you finger tips and can pop into any of your many top-class restaurants for Sunday lunch, sometimes a Michelin star chef looks for a change.

Yesterday (April 25), one of Marbella and Malaga’s favourite sons was seen enjoying a selection of food at Asian Fusion restaurant ABA in Estepona’s Urb La Pilar.

Quite recognisable, the celebrity chef was able to sit with two friends chatting and sampling a number of different dishes created by Vietnamese chef patron Aba without being bothered by any of the other guests at the restaurant.

As he left, Dani Garcia was happy to pose with Aba and partner for the exclusive photograph reproduced here and was possibly thinking of one of his earlier observations when he said “shop local cook global”.