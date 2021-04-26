Vaccine roll-out boost on the Costa Blanca as Valencia receives 174,330 doses of the Pfizer jab.

THE doses, almost 40 per cent more than were received last week, will be delivered to the Regional Ministry of Health today, Monday, April 26, for distribution in a week when those aged 66 to 69 will be vaccinated.

And the Valencian Government is expected to receive a further 190,000 doses for May 3.

Over the next seven days, the Regional Ministry of Health plans to administer a total of 249,743 doses of the four vaccines that have already authorised in the European market.

The Ministry assured it “will keep active all the vaccination spaces and centres for the time necessary to administer nearly 250,000 doses,” in a statement.

According to Minister for Health Ana Barceló, “we can vaccinate on all of the seven days if necessary and thus reach the optimal pace that we all want and for which we have prepared.”

Barceló explained that last week “was the definitive test that has shown that the Valencian Community is fully prepared to receive half a million vaccines a week and administer them smoothly.”

The Regional Minister highlighted the combination of three factors that make this possible: “The exemplary behaviour of citizens, the unlimited commitment of the public health professionals who are the real driving force behind vaccination and the enormous coordinated work of the teams of the Regional Secretariats of Public Health and Health Efficiency and Technology.”

💉 Un total de 174.330 dosi de vacunes de #Pfizer han arribat a València👏🏻

➡️ 25.740 per a Castellón

➡️ 87.750 per a València

➡️ 60.840 per a Alicante 📈 Esta quantitat representa un 39,3% més que la setmana passada 🗓 El proper dilluns s'esperen prop de 190.000 més pic.twitter.com/STSJ0klL8R — GVA Sanitat (@GVAsanitat) April 26, 2021

Of the vaccines that arrived today, 87,750 doses will go to Valencia, 60,840 to Alicante and 25,740 to Castellon.

In other news, the Valencian Government has allocated €2.5 million to improve primary healthcare centres.

The Department of Universal Health and Public Health is inviting local authorities to apply for grants of up to €100,000 each to carry out reform, repair, restoration, rehabilitation and conservation projects.

And while there is a cap on the amount granted, local authorities can apply for funding for two separate schemes.