CLEARLY devastated by what happened to his popular restaurant Olivia’s in La Cala de Mijas, owner Elliott Wright issued a statement concerning the fire that broke out early this morning (April 26).

It reads simply; “So I will get this out there as no doubt this news will spread fast … Unfortunately, with regret @oliviia’s_la_cala had a fire in the early hours of this morning … it’s too soon to say why, all that matters is it has.

“More importantly in life you get tested… it’s been a very testing couple of years .. especially recently .. but if you know me, you know I will rise from this .. I will rebuild it big and better than before .. I will never be beaten”

An eye witness at the scene soon after the fire had been extinguished said that it appeared that the roof had caved in onto the ground floor so both the upstairs and downstairs restaurant interiors were destroyed although the outside bar and seating areas seemed to have escaped damage.

We at Euro Weekly News send Elliott and his family our very best wishes at this difficult time.