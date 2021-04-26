Traders and Velez-Malaga Council thrash out pedestrianisation plans for the centre of the town.

THE local authority has met with local business representatives to discuss the ‘urban transformation’ of the centre of Veles-Malaga to move forward with a pedestrianisation project in the main commercial areas – including Calle Canalejas.

Mayor Antonio Moreno Ferrer, and Councillor for Infrastructure, Juan García López, discussed the future plans with the Association of Merchants and Entrepreneurs of Velez (ACEV) at the weekend, ahead of further meetings with local groups and residents to gauge public opinion.

The local authority said that “citizen participation and the opinion of the main stakeholders is key to the proper development and optimal outcome of the work”.

Once the pedestrianisation of the Plaza de Las Carmelitas has been completed, work will begin on closing Calle Canalejas to traffic.

The aim is “to give continuity to the Plaza de Las Carmelitas turning this area into a single space for pedestrian traffic, with a uniform flooring and the installation of benches, bins, lights and gardening elements”.

It’s hoped the result will be a “large attractive and pleasant area” where, in addition to shopping, “the public can walk, talk and rest”.

The ambitious project is all part of Velez-Malaga Council’s “commitment to creating a historic centre designed for people”, and the local authority has pledged to move forward in the urban transformation of a more modern and sustainable town – one which promotes job creation and enhances local trade.

Meanwhile, the council has requested €16.5 million to reopen its tram service.

According to the local authority, Velez Malaga could reopen its tram if it receives the €16.5 million it has requested.

After announcing its plans to reopen the tram, Velez Malaga Council has said it could use funding from the EU to get the tram running.