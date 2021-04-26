CABLE Beach in Marbella is named after the overhead cable which used to transport buckets of iron ore from the Peñoncillo mine in Sierra Blanca to ships moored offshore.

All that remains is a large concrete tower sitting in the sea off of the beach which is now inoperative and only a life of around four years from 1957 until the mine closed.

In 2013 the national government revealed that it was planning to remove the tower as it was potentially dangerous but following appeals from local residents who considered it part of the city’s history, it was agreed that it would be adopted by Marbella Council and repairs were undertaken in 2017.

Now the Council is waiting to receive the results of a specially commissioned structural survey which will determine the necessary measures for its rehabilitation and enhancement.

Announcing this, Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, said “our objective is to preserve an iconic structure of the city so that, despite the fact that it is still state-owned, we are taking all the steps to have a project perfectly that guarantees its maintenance and avoids any problem with the foundation.”

The company responsible for completing the survey was given a technical and photographic report of the tower, which had been prepared by the Marbella Firefighters aquatic unit and their recommendations are expected shortly, but as the Council spent some €130,000 in conservation work in 2017, it is hoped that no major repair work will be required.