Still a long way to go

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Still a long way to go
REGULAR HOMAGE: The April gathering in memory of the seven women who died this year Photo credit: Elche city hall

MEMBERS of Elche’s Coordinadora Feminista group gather in the city’s Plaza de Baix on the 25th day of each month.

They will continue to meet each month until all violence towards women and girls has disappeared, but admit that there is “a long way to go.”

The April gathering was held in memory of the seven women who have been killed by their partners this year, as well as Alicia, who was murdered in Elche’s La Hoya district last November

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Several city councillors were amongst the 30 people who met in Plaza de Baix to hold a minute’s silence and leave flowers beside the seven masks and tops that were laid out on the ground.

“We thank you once more for making the effort to be here in this symbolic act against sexist violence, an important act which each month tells aggressors that we stand in front of them and reminds women that we are at their side,” the Coordinadora’s manifesto declared.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel.  Please help us urge the UK government to cap the costs here


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here