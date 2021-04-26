Still a long way to go

MEMBERS of Elche’s Coordinadora Feminista group gather in the city’s Plaza de Baix on the 25th day of each month.

They will continue to meet each month until all violence towards women and girls has disappeared, but admit that there is “a long way to go.”

The April gathering was held in memory of the seven women who have been killed by their partners this year, as well as Alicia, who was murdered in Elche’s La Hoya district last November

Several city councillors were amongst the 30 people who met in Plaza de Baix to hold a minute’s silence and leave flowers beside the seven masks and tops that were laid out on the ground.

“We thank you once more for making the effort to be here in this symbolic act against sexist violence, an important act which each month tells aggressors that we stand in front of them and reminds women that we are at their side,” the Coordinadora’s manifesto declared.

