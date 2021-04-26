Spanish Language Day demo in Orihuela

FAR-RIGHT political party VOX organised a caravan of vehicles to commemorate International Spanish Language Day.

The cars set out last Saturday morning at 11 with Ana Vega Campos – Vox’s parliamentary spokeswoman in Valencia’s regional parliament, Les Corts – at its head.

She was accompanied by Asuncion Aniorte who represents VOX on Orihuela’s city council.

Loudspeakers mounted on top of the car roofs and placards drove through Orihuela, demanding “Free education in Spanish” while criticising the new Education Law, which was described as “An outrage against Spanish.”

Miguel Sanchez, VOX coordinator for Orihuela, addressed the participants in Plaza Miguel Hernandez, declaring that the number of people attending the rally had outstripped the party’s expectations.

The event had gone off without a hitch thanks to “perfect organisation,” Sanchez said, thanking participants and volunteers for their good work, as well as the police who escorted the caravan.

