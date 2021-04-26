Spanish Language Day demo in Orihuela

By
Linda Hall
-
0
ORIHUELA CARAVAN: VOX party defends free education in Spanish Photo credit: VOX Orihuela

FAR-RIGHT political party VOX organised a caravan of vehicles to commemorate International Spanish Language Day.

The cars set out last Saturday morning at 11 with Ana Vega Campos – Vox’s parliamentary spokeswoman in Valencia’s regional parliament, Les Corts – at its head.

She was accompanied by Asuncion Aniorte who represents VOX on Orihuela’s city council.

Loudspeakers mounted on top of the car roofs and placards drove through Orihuela, demanding “Free education in Spanish” while criticising the new Education Law, which was described as “An outrage against Spanish.”

Miguel Sanchez, VOX coordinator for Orihuela, addressed the participants in Plaza Miguel Hernandez, declaring that the number of people attending the rally had outstripped the party’s expectations.

The event had gone off without a hitch thanks to “perfect organisation,” Sanchez said, thanking participants and volunteers for their good work, as well as the police who escorted the caravan.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

