Spanish DJ’s Demand To Know When They Can Return To Work After Over A year With Nothing.

Spanish DJ regulations are demanding “clear” and concise instructions on how to resume activity after being idle for 13 months. ” Let them tell us how and we will do it as they tell us,” said the DJ and vice president of the Spanish Association of Disc-jockeys and Producers (AEDYP), Albert Neve, in statements to the ACN.

Neve said about his members: “They have not been allowed to work” and, along the same lines insisted that the group has been discriminated against “without reason or justification.” “The theaters, despite having 50% capacity, have all the actors on stage doing the work,” said disc jockey Jordi Carreras. “We work with music, which is culture, and they don’t treat us as such,” Carreras insisted.

The vice president added, quote: “It is good that the pandemic marks the social and leisure agenda, but we have been living with the pandemic for a year and we know where the risk can come from and where it cannot and what are the measures that help us maintain the indicators at the minimum.”

Neve confirmed that the sector is willing to work outdoors and during daytime hours only if neccesary, with “all the sanitary guarantees that are necessary. It is not that we want to do more than the rest of the sectors affected by the pandemic, which are practically all of them, but that we have been prohibited from working without reason.”

Two disc jockeys that were contacted about the matter said that the sector is “very affected” and have both produced negative invoicing for the last year since they still have to invest in advertising, marketing, design, and maintenance of the studios.

“People are not aware of the work needed behind a DJ, ” Neve stressed. All this also affects sound technicians, producers, or transport, among other things.”

As far as i know, there is not an association for expat DJ’s or musicians and entertainers that exists in Spain, many thousands have literally had to scrape through the pandemic to survive. Some even admitting to working for next-to-nothing just to eat, never mind paying the rent. As summer arrives in Spain, there is light at the end of the tunnel though, as the state of emergency will soon no longer exist and the green digital passports look very likely to be accepted across Europe, the holidaymakers will then return to their favourite destination- Spain!

Source: 20 minutes