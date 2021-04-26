‘Same treatment for all’ appeal

TORREVIEJA hospital’s Employees Committee opposes Generalitat plans to create a public sector company to take over from Ribera Salud.

The hospital, together with local health centres and health services for 140,000 residents from 14 municipalities, has been outsourced to Ribera Salud since 2006. This concession comes to an end next October, after which the service reverts to the regional government’s Health department.

The committee wants the Generalitat to reverse its plans for a publicly-owned company and instead run the Torrevieja area health service directly from the Valencia region’s Health department.

They are asking the Generalitat to adopt the same formula used during the de-privatisation of Hospital de La Ribera in Alzira (Valencia) where the staff’s employment rights were automatically transferred and respected.

“It discriminates against the workers in this department as they are going to receive different treatment from their La Ribera colleagues,” the Torrevieja committee pointed out.

