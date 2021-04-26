ROCKABILLY won’t be returning to Torremolinos this year as the organisers of the annual Rockin Race Jamboree Festival are postponing the event until 2022.

The XXVII Jamboree was due to take place in May but although organisers held out until the last minute to see how the pandemic and restrictions were changing, they decided that for everyone’s safety that the event should not go ahead.

The Rockin Race in Torremolinos is one of the most important music festivals on the Costa del Sol and in 2020, more than 15,000 people participated, with concerts on the stages of the Prince of Asturias Auditorium and the Hotel La Barracuda, as well as open events in other areas of the town.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Commenting on the decision, Councillor for Culture, David Tejeiro, said he regretted “the sad decision to suspend the festival, but at the moment the important thing is the health of the people and this type of massive events cannot be done with all the guarantees.”

Adding In spite of everything, with “the capacity that the organisation has, we are sure that next year it will come back even stronger.”

Rockin Race which is usually held in February to promote cultural activities in the low season, was changed to the weekend of May 7, 8 and 9 in the hope that the levels of contagion would allow its celebration, but finally it was recognised that this type of event with performers and audiences from across Europe and even the USA, it was sensible to go ahead.

Those who have already bought a ticket, can keep it until February 2022 or request that the money be returned by sending an email to booking@rockinrace.com.