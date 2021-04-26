News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Shorter walk SHOPPERS bound for Torrevieja’s weekly open-air market can take a bus as far as the pedestrians’ entrance now that Torrevieja town hall has installed an extra bus-stop there. This was made possible by reducing the diameter of the Avenida Monge y Bielsa roundabout to make it more manoeuvrable for buses.

Local talent BIGASTRO-BORN dress designer Eduardo Navarrete has been confirmed as a contestant in the next edition of the Spanish version of Celebrity MasterChef. Navarrete is no stranger to reality television as he also appeared in the first edition of Masters of Couture where he stood out for his character and creativity.

Spiny problem ORIHUELA city hall’s Environment department “will go as far as it takes” to persuade the regional government to act urgently and eradicate the invasive and non-native Arizona cactus from the area. As feared, the cactus is now present inside the town as well as the Sierra de Orihuela.

Biased bind FOLLOWING complaints from Ciudadanos, the regional Ombudsman said Torrevieja town hall is obliged to provide access to the official register listing all documents entering or leaving the local administration. The party maintained that despite computerisation, access to documents followed the “same biased pattern” as in the past.

Some respite ELCHE’S mayor Carlos Gonzalez described the recent relaxation of the Generalitat’s anti-Covid laws as “appropriate.” Between now and May 9 when the State of Alarm is lifted this should help the city’s hospitality sector, said Gonzalez who also called for prudence, as the virus was still present.

Dialogue plea CREVILLENT and Daya Vieja signed up to the Generalitat’s manifesto urging the central government to continue sending vital water to southern Alicante via the Tajo-Segura pipeline. Despite belonging to the same political party, regional president Ximo Puig is pressing for dialogue with Madrid instead of “unilateral decisions.”

Get pedalling A NEW Almoradi bicycle lane will link the town centre with El Raiguero, Lomas de la Juliana, Alfgorfa, the tennis club and the River Segura. The new route, a Generalitat initiative, is included in its Strategic Plan for Sustainable Development Goals and reducing the region’s carbon footprint.

All-rounder CREVILLENT town hall’s Public Safety department has acquired a 600-litre water tender for the local Proteccion Civil branch. This can be used in all types of emergencies and not only fires, as its multi-function pump can be used for spraying disinfectant, fumigating or removing flood water.

