MEGA PHOTOVOLTAIC PLANT IN LA JARA 2021

The lifespan of solar panels is maximum 20 to 30 years. Already tons of solar panels installed in the early 2000’s are reaching the end of their life cycle and being discarded

The CSIC’s PhD in Theoretical Physics, Antonio Turiel, in his speech in the Senate in April 2021, explains that “renewable energies are not the panacea: due to their dependence on fossil fuels (for their construction, transportation, installation and maintenance), inadequate economic profitability, electrification (which is not what we need), insufficient energy return rate and maximum potential”.

Fossil fuels (oil, natural gas and coal) account for 86% of all energy consumption in the world. And he says: “Electricity is only 20% of all final energy consumed in Spain, a saturated electricity market (108 Gw installed with an average consumption of 32 Gw and decreasing).

So we have more capacity than is really necessary, more than enough to supply what we are really consuming.” And he continues: “The new solar and wind farm projects are aimed at producing more electricity and it has not been proven that we need more electricity. The focus of the effort should be directed to innovation: how we are going to take advantage of electricity.

Even if there was a greater use, for example through transport such as the train or electric car (which also has a dependence on critical materials that are not found in Spain, such as lithium and cobalt and many others), it would be difficult to take advantage of all this electricity.” (The International Energy Agency warns in its October 2020 report that at current investment rates, oil production will drop to 50% in 2025.)

“The basic problem is extractivism and growth. If we persist in minimizing the environmental problems of the new solutions, the rapid drop in hydrocarbon production in the near future will show us that these false solutions will only lead to social and environmental degradation. “

Health, Covid-19 and other pandemics

The truth is that any human installation has an impact. According to the research professor of Natural Sciences of Madrid, CSIC, Fernando Valladares (Commission for the Energy Transition): “the reduction of biodiversity and the pressure on ecosystems and wild habitats favours the expansion of Covid and other problems that are due to come.

You have to ally yourself with nature and have a biodiversity that is photosynthetically active.”