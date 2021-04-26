MEGA PHOTOVOLTAIC PLANT IN LA JARA 2021

One of these projects already presented (1,180,000 m2), includes an evacuation line with high voltage aerial towers of an extension of 23 km, from Coín (through Guaro, Monda and Ojén) to Marbella.
Not only the environmental heritage will be affected in all municipalities, but also the cultural heritage by having projects planned to be carried out in places of high archaeological interest (for example, in Guaro the evacuation line projects a high voltage tower on an archaeological site and in Marbella it would affect Cerro Torrón, a millenary archaeological site: “a treasure to be discovered”, Javier Soto, archaeologist.).
Despite having been difficult to access the view of the projects, the allegations to the first of the 3 projects in La Jara, were presented in a timely manner by neighbours and Ecologists in Action, Andalusian Federation, last November 2020.The second of the projects, which includes the evacuation line, is currently being challenged by the Ojén and Monda Town Councils, residents of Coín and Ecologists in Action.
Expropriations and other fraudsPublic Utility Law: “In accordance with the provisions of Law 24/2013, of December 26, of the Electricity Sector, and Royal Decree 1955/2000, of December 1, which regulates the activities of transportation, distribution, commercialization, supply and authorization procedure for electric power installations, and the Law of December 16, 1954 on compulsory expropriation”.
The “Public Utility Law” mentioned in the projects currently presented, consist of the forced expropriation of the land, both for the land where the photovoltaic panels are located, as well as where the substation is located, as well as where the high voltage towers are located.
The numerous cases that are taking place in the neighbouring provinces of Granada and Cádiz, as well as in other Communities such as Murcia, Extremadura and the Canary Islands, and that have already begun in Malaga, sound the alarms of speculation on the part of these companies that use subcontracting other companies until finally the facilities are sold to large monopolies such as Endesa, Iberdrola or Repsol.Forcible expropriation takes place, depending on the site, before construction, during or at the end of the sale to monopolies (see BOE).
Other types of fraud: non-payments to workers and subcontractors that disappear without paying suppliers.
Contracts signed by the owners of the land prevent them from making claims against the large monopoly companies, to which the facilities ultimately go to.
Another factor to take into account is the situation that the majority of the owners of the land are of advanced age, that when signing leases for 25 years or more (sometimes with abusive clauses due to lack of knowledge), they will remain In inheritance in families that sometimes it will be difficult for them to reach agreements between them, and therefore, it is easier for the lands to pass into the property of the operating company.
The importance of the protected natural spaces Under the Biodiversity Strategy 2020-2030 of the European Union (EU), an extension of the Natura 2000 Network must be carried out. The 2020-2030 strategy requires, among other issues, the protection of, at least, the 30% of the EU surface, especially through the extension of the Natura 2000 Network, completing and ensuring that all birds (Birds Directive), and other species and habitats (Habitats Directive) are guaranteed their protection against the deterioration suffered, either by natural and / or man-made causes.
In addition, the strategy establishes that each member country must provide protected areas in relation to its natural capital, with Spain being the member country that provides the greatest biological wealth in the whole of the European Union. Therefore, that means that the requirement is higher for Spain. Increasing the coverage of the Natura 2000 Network should focus on the lack of coverage of certain environments and ecosystems that are clearly underrepresented, such as steppe environments (in our case, La Jara, in the terms of Coín, Alozaina and Casarabonela).
Here we find endangered or threatened birds, such as the Black Stork, the Little Bustard, Imperial Heron, Fish Eagle, etc. As well as various mammals (otters), fish, reptiles, amphibians and mollusks (the latter, very rich in their passage from Rio Grande through La Jara). (Consult “Red Book” of Andalusia).
An example is the dragonfly Oxygastra curtisii, considered in danger of extinction and a species “Sensitive to Habitat Alteration”, according to the Andalusian Wild Flora and Fauna Law, which gives Río Grande a special value, since it is one of the few areas in Andalusia where this species of dragonfly breeds.
Here we find endangered or threatened birds, such as the Black Stork, the Little Bustard, Imperial Heron, Fish Eagle, etc.As well as various mammals (otters), fish, reptiles, amphibians and mollusks (the latter, very rich in their passage from Rio Grande through La Jara). (Consult “Red Book” of Andalusia).An example is the dragonfly Oxygastra curtisii, considered in danger of extinction and a species “Sensitive to Habitat Alteration”, according to the Andalusian Wild Flora and Fauna Law, which gives Río Grande a special value, since it is one of the few areas in Andalusia where this species of dragonfly breeds.
Thus, Río Grande, as it passes through La Jara, has a high environmental rating and high biodiversity (according to studies carried out by the “Foundation New Culture of Water, according to the IBMWP).
Another point to consider are the perimeter fences of these photovoltaic plants in La Jara, fully fenced, and that will not allow access to the interior.
The movement of earth for the facilities and the access roads described in their projects, which due to the orography of the land is full of a multitude of soft and small undulating valleys in La Jara, will cause serious erosion with the consequent drought of the current natural streams that end up in the Rio Grande.Water temperature is a parameter strongly dependent on atmospheric temperature.
A raise in temperature increases the speed of chemical and biochemical reactions in the water, which in return affects the organisms that inhabit it and its surroundings.
The size of these photovoltaic panels will cause a desertification of the area, as the natural evaporation that takes place between the change in temperature from day to night does not occur (since the panels maintain heat during the night as well), added to a reduction of vegetation in such a vast area of land full of photovoltaic panels, raising the temperature of the valley and with it, the disappearance of insects, birds, etc.
Legal provisions for our natural habitat
The Community Directives establish that the Natura 2000 Network is composed of the places that harbour types of natural habitats that appear in Annex I and habitats of species that appear in Annex II, of Directive 92/43 / CE, spaces to Those that must guarantee the maintenance or, where appropriate, the reestablishment, in a favourable state of conservation, of the types of natural habitats and the habitats of the species in question in their natural distribution area.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development of the Junta de Andalucía and the municipalities affected by this photovoltaic mega-plant, are aware of the existence of habitats and protected fauna in this area of the Rio Grande Valley, so they should keep it in mind Consideration when granting new uses and facilities, since their ecosystem characteristics alone prove the concurrence of environmental values that are not compatible with urban uses and transformations, whether they are permanent or during the concession years.
Urban planning, or exploitation plans, cannot prevail over the planning of the Natura 2000 Network, including areas affected by species or habitats of interest in the Directives, since as established by the Court of Justice of the European Union: “the obligation of the member states to guarantee the conservation of the species and habitats for which the Natura 2000 Network spaces are declared is contracted from the moment of their declaration, even before their approval”.
In the reiterated doctrine of this Court of Justice of the EU, it is determined that the soils affected by these environmental values should be considered as undeveloped land for environmental protection, as is deduced from article 42.2 of Law 42/2007 to which: ” SCIs, ZECs and ZEPAs will be considered protected areas, with the denomination of Natura 2000 Network protected area, and with the scope and limitations that the General State Administration and the autonomous communities establish in their legislation and in the corresponding planning instruments, always in their respective fields of competence ”.
Under this doctrine, the SUPREME COURT, Fifth Section Contentious-Administrative Chamber, has recently ruled in its Sentence no. 670/2020, in relation to the Extremadura Management Plans, where this high court rules that:
- a) The inclusion of soils in the Natura 2000 Network accredits the concurrence of environmental values not compatible with urban transformation.
- b) There is the possibility of indirect recourse against acts of development or planning application that have classified soils of high ecological value as urban.
- c) Regulated classification, even if it is anthropized or degraded land, as there is an obligation to recover and preserve.
- d) Soils bordering or close to the Natura 2000 Network should also be protected in planning to preserve its values (buffer zones, ecological corridors …).
- e) If necessary, the planning should be reviewed and urbanizable land reclassified as protected non-urbanizable land to protect the environmental values of certain areas of the Natura 2000 Network.
Water, the wealth
The projects presented envisage the use of water from both wells and water ponds (some already built).The 1,180,000 m2 project has a 5,000,000 liter reservoir projected, located near the Rio Grande.
Cleaning the photovoltaic panels, since they do not work with accumulation of dust, something common in these lands, involves 20 tons of water for each megawatt.
It must also be taken into account that the photovoltaic panels located in an environment such as that of this valley, accumulate dust and dirt (storms) that cause a decrease of up to 10% in their production and create “hot spots” highly damaging to the useful life of the plates. Thus, increasing the cleaning schedules of the panels.
This without taking into account that a single fire department (located in Coín) serves the entire region, which would put greater pressure on their services.
These facilities will cause a drought for the way of life of many farmers who produce in addition to ecological products, the river itself, and will affect its lower part, leaving the Guadalhorce without water supply.
A catastrophe that will affect the way of life of the valley and the surrounding towns, in addition to affecting the Sierra de las Nieves National Park, where Río Grande has its source, forming part of the name “Serranía de Ronda”.
Let us remember that Río Grande is the translation of “Guadalquivir” as it was called in the past, due to its importance in the past in these lands of Algarbía, when the Guadalhorce was the tributary of Río Grande.
Pollution to be borne by the neighbours living in the valley
These companies must register with the Junta de Andalucía as producers of pollutants, due to the oils, lubricants and other polluting products of the soil and water that they use in their maintenance and during the life of the mega plant.
This means that the fields, now arable, would be rendered useless, even when the useful life of the mega-plant expires.We cannot ignore the noise pollution, that derived from dust and light, both during the construction period and once in operation, which residents who have chosen to live peacefully in the Valley would have to endure, and which would even see their properties devalued due to the proximity of the mega plant.
The road accesses to the Valley and to the habitual residence of many residents, already precarious, would be greatly degraded by the transfer of heavy machinery for the construction of the mega plant.
The fallacy of job creation
According to the National Association of Photovoltaic Energy Producers (ANPIER), with a distributed and self-consumption model, 830,000 jobs would be created between now and 2030, compared to the 130,000 jobs that the current model of photovoltaic development with large-scale generation plants can contribute.
An expansion of the valley as a protected space area, would provide more environmental jobs, as well as in sustainable tourism and companies of organic products in the region (compared to the 8 workers on average that remain in maintenance in these mega plants, where the jobs are robotic).
We must take into account the jobs that would be lost by the construction of this mega plant: farmers (land that will not be rented to other farmers), rural tourism so important in open spaces in the times we live in, typical products of the area (some as important as the contribution to the “Alora’s olive”), as well as traditional jobs in the area, such as goatherds and sheep herders.
In addition, we find ourselves with the paradox that the connection of the megawatts produced by photovoltaic mega plants to the Electric Grid causes a saturation in said Grid, thus not allowing the towns and small producing communities to connect to the Grid, limiting the own development of the peoples, which in turn reduces their socioeconomic well-being. We pay the kilowatt that a monopoly imposes on us with a speculative market, instead of generating our own energy and being able to lower the electricity bill to a tiny amount.
The true energetic transition and self-consumption
The mandatory European directives in Spain describe the right called “active customer”: if we are millions of energy producers, instead of 4 or 5 large companies in the energy market, “it would be fairer: energy efficient, not wasteful, effective to fight against climate change and would lower the electricity bill ”. Luis Bolonio, Technician in Biodiversity Conservation and Development Cooperation, ALIENTE spokesperson.
The distributed model (already used in other countries such as Australia or the United States) is based on efficiency and self-sufficiency: the installation of photovoltaics (the cheapest and most efficient so far) in homes and consumption centers, would save energy transport high voltage, where 15% of the energy produced is lost, which is also paid by the consumer.
Right now energy production is in the hands of an oligopoly that manages and makes us have to pay one of the most expensive electricity bills in Europe. There is no social or technological limitation that limits us citizens to self-sufficiency: it could belong to citizens and consumers, and be a common good and with energy independence, and stop being a speculative market managed by the financial sector.
Once again and in accordance with the European Clean Energy directives, known as the “Winter Package”, it is obliged to develop an energy model in which energy saving and efficiency and the self-consumption of renewables prevail in a distributed model, and that regulates the maximum production capacity, as well as the establishment of sustainable utilization criteria.
The National Energy and Climate Plan, even knowing it, does not apply it. These directives have a regulatory principle of energy efficiency and literally say “no new power generation plant, renewable or not, should be authorized without calculating the savings and energy efficiency that can be obtained” and this has not been done.
Then, where do we install photovoltaic panels?
The installation of photovoltaic panels on roofs, roofs of buildings, industrial estates and in general, any square meter already built, should be a priority against the destruction of agricultural land, ecosystems and protected areas, both natural and heritage. See program “One million solar roofs in 2025: profitable and accessible energy for citizens” (Observatory of Sustainability).
We must take into consideration the importance of nature when balancing CO2 emissions (greenhouse gases), which we have to reduce by 60% between now and 2030, according to the Climate Change Law and that with these mega installations would only represent 23%.
The lifespan of solar panels is maximum 20 to 30 years. Already tons of solar panels installed in the early 2000’s are reaching the end of their life cycle and being discarded
in landfills, where the toxic metals (lead and cadmium) they contain, leech out into the
environment and pose a public health hazard into the groundwater.
There are 80 million tons of solar waste projected by 2050.
Importance of energy saving
The CSIC’s PhD in Theoretical Physics, Antonio Turiel, in his speech in the Senate in April 2021, explains that “renewable energies are not the panacea: due to their dependence on fossil fuels (for their construction, transportation, installation and maintenance), inadequate economic profitability, electrification (which is not what we need), insufficient energy return rate and maximum potential”.
Fossil fuels (oil, natural gas and coal) account for 86% of all energy consumption in the world. And he says:“Electricity is only 20% of all final energy consumed in Spain, a saturated electricity market (108 Gw installed with an average consumption of 32 Gw and decreasing).
So we have more capacity than is really necessary, more than enough to supply what we are really consuming.”And he continues: “The new solar and wind farm projects are aimed at producing more electricity and it has not been proven that we need more electricity. The focus of the effort should be directed to innovation: how we are going to take advantage of electricity.
Even if there was a greater use, for example through transport such as the train or electric car (which also has a dependence on critical materials that are not found in Spain, such as lithium and cobalt and many others), it would be difficult to take advantage of all this electricity.”(The International Energy Agency warns in its October 2020 report that at current investment rates, oil production will drop to 50% in 2025.)
“The basic problem is extractivism and growth. If we persist in minimizing the environmental problems of the new solutions, the rapid drop in hydrocarbon production in the near future will show us that these false solutions will only lead to social and environmental degradation. “
Health, Covid-19 and other pandemics
The truth is that any human installation has an impact.According to the research professor of Natural Sciences of Madrid, CSIC, Fernando Valladares (Commission for the Energy Transition): “the reduction of biodiversity and the pressure on ecosystems and wild habitats favours the expansion of Covid and other problems that are due to come.
You have to ally yourself with nature and have a biodiversity that is photosynthetically active.”
A broad environmental awareness directly affects our well-being, because we are still living beings that need clean water, food and clean air.“Healthy ecosystems slow the spread of disease; they are the most effective vaccine”, Santiago Martín Barajas, agricultural engineer.
Asociación Valle Natural Río Grande Marbella Activa
Cilniana
EeA Marbella
Contact: asociacionvalleriogrande@gmail.com
henacu.malaga@gmail.com