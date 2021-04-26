Mass Coronavirus Screenings To Continue In Málaga Province This Week

MASS Coronavirus Screenings To Continue In Four More Municipalities Of Málaga Province This Week



The Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía will this Monday 26 begin mass screenings in four municipalities in the province of Málaga, namely, Alfarnate and Alfarnatejo, Ronda, and Cuevas del Becerro.

This comes after the General Directorate of Public Health and Pharmaceutical Management believed these areas to be susceptible to a specific risk assessment after having detected in them a growing trend of coronavirus infections.

A mobile unit will travel first to Alfarnate on Monday 26, where it will be conducting the tests from 12pm to 2.30pm, in the Plaza de Andalucía, and then again in the afternoon, the unit will travel to Alfarnatejo, and park up in the Plaza de la Constitución, from 4pm to 5:15pm.

On Wednesday, the unit will move to Ronda, where 1000 residents will take part in a mass coronavirus screening for the third time in the capital of the Serranía, and then later in the afternoon the mobile unit will relocate to test another 300 people in Cuevas del Becerro, between 5pm and 7pm.

All the participants have been randomly pre-selected and notified by SMS text message, which contains their screening time and location, and their attendance is voluntary.

The health authorities always point out that only the selected people should only go to location shown in the SMS, where they will undergo an antigen test, equal to the diagnostic capacity of a PCR test, which will give them their result in around 15 minutes, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

