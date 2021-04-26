Málaga Metro Work To Interconnect Platforms Is Completed

MÁLAGA Metro Work To Interconnect Platforms For Passengers To Switch Lines, Is Completed



Work has finally been completed on the Málaga Metro, connecting the two main lines in the centre of Málaga, the line to or from Carretera de Cádiz, with the Teatinos line, and, in the future, the Civil Hospital line.

The platforms are connected by a tunnel – using a most unique operation called the 2C Plus solution – running between the Guadalmedina and Atarazanas stops, designed to facilitate an agile and comfortable transfer of users between both lines on the common section of lines 1 and 2, which runs from Calle Mendivil, just before the El Perchel station, and until just before the Tetuán bridge.

At this point, there are two overlapping tunnels, which implies the construction of three subway levels, and thanks to the C Plus solution, Metro users will be able to change trains without going up or down platforms, since lines 1 and 2 run on parallel tracks and coexist on the same level.

The tunnel structure corresponding to the Guadalmedina-Atarazanas section, once the riverbed is crossed, is already conventional, as in the rest of the subway route, with a first level corresponding to the vestibule of the Atarazanas station, and the second and last level corresponding to the platform of the terminus station at Atarazanas.

A spokesman for Fomento said, “Continuity between the different tunnel structures is achieved with the execution of the aforementioned ‘slides’ in the final stretch of the tunnel, under the Avenida de Andalucía, which allow this modification or gradual transition between the three-level section and the section of two underground levels”, as reported by diariosur.es.

