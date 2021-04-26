Madeleine McCann’s Parents Have £750,000 Fund Available For Private Search If Police End Investigation.

Madeleine McCann’s parents have more than £750,000 – €862,473 in a fund to pay for a private search if the police hunt ever ends and the investigation stops. The latest accounts for Madeleine’s Fund- Leaving No Stone Unturned Ltd- show a balance of £773,629 – €889,646 for the year ending 31 March 2020.

According to the publicly available documents, the money will be used to “secure the safe return to her family” of Madeleine McCann and to ensure her “abduction is thoroughly investigated” and her alleged abductors “are identified and brought to justice.”

Once that objective has been fulfilled any remaining money will be donated to help crack similar cases. According to reports, 90% of children who go missing in the UK are found within 48 hours, and the vast majority return home unharmed.

Madeleine was three years old when she went missing from her family’s holiday apartment in the Praia da Luz resort on the Algarve, in Portugal, in May 2007. Doctors Kate and Gerry set up the fund 12 days after their daughter vanished as donations from well-wishers flooded in.

It will soon be the 14th anniversary of Madeleine’s disappearance and so far no one has been arrested or charged with the crime. However, German investigators say they still remain very optimistic, nearly a year after Christian Brueckner was identified

Prosecutors have insisted they “remain optimistic” that they will crack the Madeleine McCann mystery – as the 14th anniversary of her disappearance quickly approaches. Hans Christian Wolters said a German investigation into suspect Christian Brueckner, 44, is running “at full speed”.

Wolters now hopes a new documentary on Madeleine McCanns investigation to be aired shortly will help uncover even more clues, leading to an arrest and conviction.

Source: The Mirror