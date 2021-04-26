It’ll be a walkover

ESQUINA PARK RANGERS are setting up a Walking Football League covering Alicante, Almeria and possibly Murcia.

Teams ready to take part as soon as they can resume playing include Esquina Park Rangers, Hondon, Pinoso, Olivia, Moraira, FC Los Amigos, Almanzora, Lubrin (Almeria) and Pulpi (Almeria).

A committee will be elected to standardise rules and draw up a fixtures list.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Inter-League matches will be played between the Alicante North Walking Football League and the South Of Spain Walking Football League.

A sponsor is being sought and any interested parties should contact the esquinaparkrangers2018@yahoo.com email address.

Similarly any walking football team interested in joining the league should contact the above email address.

ESQUINA PARK RANGERS are setting up a Walking Football League covering Alicante, Almeria and possibly Murcia.

Teams ready to take part as soon as they can resume playing include Esquina Park Rangers, Hondon, Pinoso, Olivia, Moraira, FC Los Amigos, Almanzora, Lubrin (Almeria) and Pulpi. (Almeria).

A committee will be elected to standardise rules and draw up a fixture list.

Inter-League matches will be played between the Alicante North Walking Football League and the South Of Spain Walking Football League.

A sponsor is being sought and any interested parties should contact the esquinaparkrangers2018@yahoo.com email address.

Similarly any walking football team interested in joining the League should contact the above email address.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the UK government to cap the costs here