Homeless man repeatedly stabbed in Ronda as police make arrest.

THE 52-year-old victim was stabbed four times and suffered wounds to his face, neck and leg.

National Police have arrested a 42-year-old following the attack in the Plaza del Socorro, near the bullring.

Sources reportedly told La Malaga Opinion that the two men had been begging in the same area, which may have sparked the violence.

Members of the public apparently witnessed the two men in an ‘altercation’ along ‘several streets’ and called the police on Friday morning, April 23.

When officers arrived, they found the victim slumped next to bins in Calle Naranja, bleeding and with two stab wounds to his face and neck and a further two on one of his legs.

The homeless man told police he was sleeping in the doorway of a bank in the square when he was confronted and then chased through several streets by his alleged attacker.

Before he was taken to Ronda’s Camarcal Hospital, he identified the man he said stabbed him and police began searching the EL Fuerte neighbourhood.

The detainee was found in blood-stained clothes and a cut to his hand.

The victim has since been discharged from hospital.