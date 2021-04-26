ESTEPONA Sailor Ana Moncada Fails To Qualify For Tokyo at the last hurdle in Vilamoura



The Olympic dream of Ana Moncada, the young Spanish sailor from Estepona, Málaga, has sadly ended, at least as far as Tokyo is concerned, as Catalan sailor Cristina Pujol (CN Port d ‘Aro) claimed the final available spot in the Spanish Olympic sailing team, by finishing 22nd in the female category of the International Olympic Qualification Regatta on Sunday 25, in Vilamoura, Portugal.

Having already competed for Spain in the Radial Laser class in the 2019 World Cup, even though in Vilamoura she dropped from 15th position into 22nd by the end of the event, the 23-year-old Pujol will now head to Tokyo, having beaten the five other Spanish sailors who had been competing for that one last spot on the Spanish team.

Speaking after the event, she said, “I am on a cloud, it is a mixture between relief and emotion. Until arrival, I did not realize that I had achieved it, and this is the result of long work. Today I went out into the water believing it and thanks to that I have been able to reach the final goal”.

Ana Moncada, who finished the event with 265 points, was quick to congratulate Pujol, and summed up her participation in the event as “the beginning of the journey”.

Anne Marie Rindom, from Denmark, the current world No2, and the 2019 World Champion, was the overall winner in the female category and will feature in Tokyo.

Of the 62 countries competing in Tokyo, France, the United States, and Spain, are the only three countries that have not yet filled the places in all ten sailing classes, both still with only nine classes filled, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

