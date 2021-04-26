Elche’s Business Park plans

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Elche's Business Park plans
ELCHE: Inditex, already established in a warehouse in Elche Business Park Photo credit: JPOK

EXTENDING Elche’s Business Park will cost more than €226 million, according to a feasibility study commissioned by city hall.

This includes the €39.3 million cost of developing the land, most of which would be met by city hall, as well as building industrial units and warehouses that will require a total investment of €226 million.

Despite the high price, future earnings from selling the properties would bring in €240 million, the study found.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

City hall now hopes to reclassify 569,260 square metres of land north of the existing  Business Park, pending the go-ahead from the regional government

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel.  Please help us urge the UK government to cap the costs here


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here