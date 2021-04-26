Elche’s Business Park plans

EXTENDING Elche’s Business Park will cost more than €226 million, according to a feasibility study commissioned by city hall.

This includes the €39.3 million cost of developing the land, most of which would be met by city hall, as well as building industrial units and warehouses that will require a total investment of €226 million.

Despite the high price, future earnings from selling the properties would bring in €240 million, the study found.

City hall now hopes to reclassify 569,260 square metres of land north of the existing Business Park, pending the go-ahead from the regional government

