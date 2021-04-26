€250,000 aid for Almuñecar’s Covid-hit commerce and hospitality sectors.

THE Local Government Board has approved a quarter of a million euros in aid for trade and hospitality aimed at businesses that had to close temporarily during 2020 due to the pandemic and consequent restrictions.

“This aid will serve to cushion the extra expenses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic as well as other current expenses that many entrepreneurs in our municipality have had to bear despite having their establishments closed,” said Councillor for Finance, Rafael Caballero.

There are seven sections of eligible expenses which include the purchase of Covid protection and payment of rents, with a maximum of €700 per applicant.

“The submission of applications may be made both by email or at Almuñécar Town Hall and La Herradura Civic Centre for 10 days after the call for aid is published in the BOP, which will be in the next few days,” said Caballero.

The council has also approved an investment of €30,000 to improve road safety to Cerro Gordo urbanisations from La Herradura beach which will include the replacement of damaged roads and pavements.

Elsewhere in the town, new streetlights are being installed on Avenida Costa del Sol to improve the lighting.

Councillor for Maintenance, Beatriz Gonzalez Orce, said: “This is a new phase in addition to the previous works in order to fulfil two important objectives… Improve the lighting of the aforementioned Avenida Costa del Sol, and… reduce consumption with the provision of new LED bulbs.”

The council said the plans include improving lighting on the pavement located in front of the ‘Costa Tropical’ building complex with the LED lights to be installed and a total of four new complete street lamps.

The new streetlights, in this phase, are installed on the left side in the direction of Costa Banana.