Cycling club to promote Almuñecar’s ‘tourist image’.

ALMUÑECAR Cycling Club has been presented with new branded shorts promoting the municipality on behalf of the local tourist board as part of its “commitment to cycling tourism”.

The new CC Almuñécar strip was presented during a presentation in the gardens of the Palacete de La Najarra, the Tourist Board’s HQ.

Present was deputy mayor and delegate of tourism, Daniel Barbero; president of CC Almuñécar, Francisco Álvarez, along with the secretary of the club, Manuel Contreras; the director of Almuñecar Tourist Board, Felipe Puertas, and representatives from the hotel Helios, Matías Hidalgo and Filo Rodríguez.

Thanking the council and tourist board for their support, Álvarez appointed Barbero an honourary member of the club.

The deputy mayor wished the club continued success “while always wearing the colours and the tourist image of the municipality”.

Almuñécar Cycling Club was founded in December 1978, has more than 200 members and has been carrying out various activities during the cycling season to promote cycling and grassroots sport, highlighting the town’s Cycling School, which has a large number of young riders.

Its calendar of activities includes cycle rides every Sunday throughout the Costa Tropical with two alternative routes for veteran riders and minors.

There are also competitions such as the Almuñécar Cota 1200, a climb to the mythical mountain pass of the Cabra Montés; the David González Memorial race for children, and a carnival by bike.