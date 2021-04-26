Brought to justice

ALICANTE’S Guardia Civil caught up in Vejer de la Frontera (Cadiz) with a six-strong gang charged with committing multiple robberies.

They had been searching for the three men and three women since the beginning of March when they had attempted to remove an ATM cash machine in Orihuela Costa, using a crane- lorry.

The group from Central Europe had been squatting in Orihuela Costa properties until they were evicted and are alleged to have carried out numerous robberies and break-ins in Alicante, Valencia and Murcia.

