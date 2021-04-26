Brought to justice

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Brought to justice
PROLIFIC GANG: Responsible for multiple robberies in Alicante, Valencia and Murcia Photo credit: Guardia Civil

ALICANTE’S Guardia Civil caught up in Vejer de la Frontera (Cadiz) with a six-strong gang charged with committing multiple robberies.

They had been searching for the three men and three women since the beginning of March when they had attempted to remove an ATM cash machine in Orihuela Costa, using a crane- lorry.

The group from Central Europe had been squatting in Orihuela Costa properties until they were evicted and are alleged to have carried out numerous robberies and break-ins in Alicante, Valencia and Murcia.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel.  Please help us urge the UK government to cap the costs here

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here