BREAKING NEWS: Olivia’s La Cala Engulfed By Flames

Olivia’s La Cala Engulfed By Flames.



There has been a fire at Olivia’s restaurant in La Cala. According to local residents, emergency services were at the scene at around 5.30 am this morning- thick dark smoke could be seen billowing into the air from the venue. An EWN reporter at the scene described damage to the side terrace and parts of the inside glassed area.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The video, sent in by an eyewitness, below shows a fireman connecting a truck to the emergency water supply in Calle Torremolinos, just yards away from Olivia’s restaurant.

The road has been closed off by police- witnesses say that the fire was extinguished around 7.30 with emergency workers still now (8.0 am) dampening down certain areas. It is not yet known if owner Mr. Elliott Wright is at the premises surveying any damage to the property.

This is a breaking news story and updates will be added as information becomes available.