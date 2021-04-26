Bills to pay

Linda Hall
RESCUED: One of Animal Protection Association’s news arrivals Photo credit: Asociacion Protectora de Animales de Santa Pola

SANTA POLA’S Animal Protection Association complained that it has not been paid for collecting strays since last October.

The association has racked up debts with vets and kennels because the town hall now owes it more than €5,000, the association’s president David Ancheta explained to the Spanish media.

In April last year the association signed a 10-month agreement to provide the service until the town hall could put the contract out to tender but has not been paid for months.

Meanwhile, the association continues to take in strays and has attended to 40 dogs and 80 cats while footing all the bills.

